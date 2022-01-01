‘Hamas to develop ties with Syria’

File photo
Palestinian resistance group Hamas said on Saturday that it will continue to develop relations with the Syrian regime, after a rupture of over 10 years.
“Strengthening this relationship serves our ability to confront the escalating Israeli aggression,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.
Representatives of Hamas and other Palestinian factions on Wednesday met with Syrian regime President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus.
On Friday, Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack in the capital Damascus.
“These raids are a crime against our nation and an extension of killing and terrorism against the Palestinian people,” Qassem said.
Since 1999, Hamas had used Damascus as the headquarters for its leadership abroad, until 2012 when the Palestinian group severed relations with the regime and closed its offices in Syria following the eruption of the Syrian conflict.
The group governs more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
