Head of Azerbaijan's Great Order Party injured in armed attack

Fazil Mustafa shot by unknown assailants in front of his house in Baku, says Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office

10:29 - 29/03/2023 Wednesday
The head of Azerbaijan's Great Order Party was injured in an attack by armed assailants late Tuesday, according to authorities.


A statement by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said Fazil Mustafa, who is also a deputy in the unicameral national assembly, was attacked by unknown assailants outside his house in the Sabunchi district of the nation’s capital of Baku.


A separate statement by the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said bullets hit Mustafa's right shoulder and right leg.


It noted that Mustafa, who was taken to the hospital, was not in danger of losing his life.


An investigation has been launched.

