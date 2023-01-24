Head of mercenary group Wagner says he's aware of plans to murder him

Evgeny Prigozhin, head of the private military company Wagner, said on Tuesday that he is aware that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and CIA chief William Burns allegedly discussed his murder at a meeting in Kyiv last week.

"Yes, I am aware, the press service informed me about it. This is a very good idea. I agree that it's time to eliminate Prigozhin. If I am contacted, I will certainly provide assistance," Wagner's press service cited him in a statement.





Meanwhile, Vladimir Rogov, the Russian-installed official in Zaporizhzhia region, told TASS news agency that his sources in Kyiv said Zelenskyy asked Burns to murder Prigozhin.



