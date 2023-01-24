|
World

Head of mercenary group Wagner says he's aware of plans to murder him

Evgeny Prigozhin says if contacted 'I will certainly provide assistance'

15:51 . 24/01/2023 Salı
AA
File photo

File photo

Evgeny Prigozhin, head of the private military company Wagner, said on Tuesday that he is aware that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and CIA chief William Burns allegedly discussed his murder at a meeting in Kyiv last week.

"Yes, I am aware, the press service informed me about it. This is a very good idea. I agree that it's time to eliminate Prigozhin. If I am contacted, I will certainly provide assistance," Wagner's press service cited him in a statement.


Meanwhile, Vladimir Rogov, the Russian-installed official in Zaporizhzhia region, told TASS news agency that his sources in Kyiv said Zelenskyy asked Burns to murder Prigozhin.


The paramilitary organization is said to be involved in Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, which began last February.

#Wagner
#Evgeny Prigozhin
#Volodymyr Zelenskyy
8 saat önce
default-profile-img
Head of mercenary group Wagner says he's aware of plans to murder him
Israel demolishes Palestinian Bedouin village for 212th time
Lebanon plans to question judges, security officials into Beirut port
Russia's Gazprom signs cooperation roadmap with Uzbekistan
Russia pledges to 'react harshly' to Latvia's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties
Bulgaria to hold snap elections as parties fail to form government
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.