Head of UK’s Epsom College found dead with husband, daughter

The headteacher of a prestigious private school in southeastern England has been found dead along with her husband and 7-year-old daughter, police said Sunday.

Police have confirmed that Emma Pattison, 45, the head of Epsom College, her husband George, 39, and her daughter Lettie, 7, were found dead on a property on the grounds of the school in Surrey.





"An investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of their deaths. At this stage, police are confident that this is an isolated incident with no third-party involvement," Surrey Police said in a statement.





There is currently a large police presence at the location as well as in the surrounding area, said the police, adding the three deaths have been reported to the coroner.





"We’re aware that this tragic incident will have caused concern and upset in the local community,” said Inspector Jon Vale, noting that local officers will remain in the area.



