|
World

Head of UK’s Epsom College found dead with husband, daughter

Large police presence at scene and surrounding area continues in Surrey

10:06 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

The headteacher of a prestigious private school in southeastern England has been found dead along with her husband and 7-year-old daughter, police said Sunday.

Police have confirmed that Emma Pattison, 45, the head of Epsom College, her husband George, 39, and her daughter Lettie, 7, were found dead on a property on the grounds of the school in Surrey.


"An investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of their deaths. At this stage, police are confident that this is an isolated incident with no third-party involvement," Surrey Police said in a statement.


There is currently a large police presence at the location as well as in the surrounding area, said the police, adding the three deaths have been reported to the coroner.


"We’re aware that this tragic incident will have caused concern and upset in the local community,” said Inspector Jon Vale, noting that local officers will remain in the area.


Earlier, the South East Coast Ambulance Service contacted the police about three bodies, including that of a child, on the grounds. Police later determined that the bodies were those of the head of the school and her family.

#UK
#Epsom College
#Emma Pattison
12 saat önce
default-profile-img
Head of UK’s Epsom College found dead with husband, daughter
Arabs in Israel prepare relief aid to quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
Kremlin not in favor of disclosing details of March 2022 talks between Russian president, Israel's ex-premier
No special dialogue with US on Ukraine, says Russia
Pakistan’s premier speaks to Erdogan, offers condolences, assistance
Pressure on Serbia over Kosovo issue is rising, says PM
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.