Headscarved women beaten by French police placed into custody

Myriam and Maryam were beaten by officers in 2022

12:04 . 8/02/2023 Çarşamba
AA
File photo

File photo

Two young women who were beaten by police in France were placed into custody on Tuesday.

University students Myriam, 24, and Maryam, 25, were assaulted on the street by police officers in Asnieres-sur-Seine city, near Paris, on April 14, 2022.


They were summoned by the court on Tuesday, and before leaving they told Anadolu their version of the incident.


Myriam said police officers, who were speeding near the crosswalk under the Clichy Bridge, were about to hit her friend and her.


The officers were speeding, Myriam said, although the green light for pedestrians was showing.


Later, the officers called out to the girls, who thought they just wanted to talk.


Then, one officer got out of the car and held the women's arms.


"Then he started to beat me in the face, and took all his rage out on me," Myriam said. She started to shout and witnesses came to intervene.


Myriam and Maryam took refuge in a mosque, afraid that the policemen would follow them.


"I had blood in my mouth," Myriam added.


She said they filed a complaint but it was dismissed a few months ago.


"Our lawyer will not quit, he will keep on fighting," she continued.


After being hit by the officer, she fainted, she said, adding that she has health issues and a heart condition.


"My friend on the floor was the last thing I saw," Maryam added.


The young woman also said that they were called to testify for assaulting the police officers and resisting them.


The two women filed a complaint in May but it was dismissed in September.


They went to give their statement in court, according to sources contacted by Anadolu – but they were placed into custody on Tuesday morning.


Their lawyer, Nabil Boudi said the French court should either release them after testimony, or give a ruling immediately.

