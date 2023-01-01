‘Heinous act’: African Union chair condemns Quran burning in Sweden

The African Union chair on Sunday added his voice in condemnation of the burning of a copy of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, by a Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist in the Swedish capital Stockholm.





Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, under the protection of police and with permission from the government, burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday, prompting wide condemnation from the Arab and Islamic worlds.





“I strongly condemn the heinous act of the Swedish right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan who burned a copy of the Holy Quran,” Macky Sall, who is also the Senegalese president, said on Twitter.





“Islamophobia and hatred of Muslims are abominable and must be fought without concession,” Sall added.



