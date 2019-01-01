Huge explosion rocks Afghan capital, several injured

Several people were injured on Monday when an explosion shook central Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, local media reported.

Witnesses said the explosion occurred in Police District 16, close to the Pul-e-Mahmood Khan area, where the Defense Ministry building is located.

The blast site is close to the Afghanistan Football Federation and Ghazi Stadium, Tolo news reported.

Quoting Football Federation officials, the report added that at least 16 members of the federation were wounded.

The explosion damaged the federation building.