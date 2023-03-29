Humza Yousaf sworn in as Scotland's first minister

Humza Yousaf on Wednesday was sworn in as Scotland’s sixth first minister.





During the ceremony held at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, the 37-year-old formally took the oath of office.





Yousaf, who replaced Nicola Sturgeon as head of the Scottish National Party (SNP), is the first Muslim to lead a major UK party and the first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government in the UK.





He was elected to the role of first minister by members of the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.





Yousaf, who joined the SNP in 2005, was also the first South Asian and first Muslim cabinet secretary to serve in the Scottish government.



