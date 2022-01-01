Hundreds of Israelis storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex
Since 2003, Israel has allowed settlers into flashpoint site almost daily
AA Monday 14:37, 10 October 2022
File photo
#Israelis
#Jerusalem
#Al-Aqsa complex
File photo
Hundreds of Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, according to a Palestinian agency.
In a statement, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, which oversees the holy sites in Jerusalem, said 216 settlers entered the site in groups under Israeli police protection.
No clashes were reported between Israeli forces and Palestinian worshippers.
Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.
Since 2003, Israel has allowed settlers into the compound almost daily.
Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.
Hundreds of Israelis storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex
Russia bans passage of cargo transport of 'unfriendly countries' through its territory
Russia bans passage of cargo transport of 'unfriendly countries' through its territory
Turkish airports welcome 138M passengers in January-September
Palestinian minor dies of injuries from Israeli fire
EU cannot become as dependent on Chinese rare earth elements as on Russian energy: EU’s von der Leyen
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.