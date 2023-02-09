|
Hungarian rescue team pulls 18-month-old baby alive from rubble of collapsed building

‘Together with local institutions and volunteers, Hungarian rescue teams have rescued 24 people so far,’ says Ambassador Viktor Matis

9/02/2023
A Hungarian rescue team pulled an 18-month-old baby alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in quake-hit southern Türkiye on Wednesday.

The wounded baby, who was rescued in Hatay, one of 10 provinces struck by Monday’s earthquakes, was taken to the hospital.


"Together with local institutions and volunteers, Hungarian search and rescue teams have so far rescued 24 people," Hungarian Ambassador to Ankara Viktor Mattis said on Twitter.


Several flights from Hungary have arrived since Tuesday carrying search and rescue teams.


Nearly 12,900 people were killed and 63,000 injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures released Thursday.


The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.


Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

