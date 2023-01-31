|
Hungary, Austria will not send weapons to Ukraine: Hungarian defense chief

Both countries, meanwhile, help victims of war, supply humanitarian aid, says Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky

Hungary and Austria will not supply Ukraine with military support to prevent further escalation of the Moscow-Kyiv war, according to the Hungarian defense minister.


During a joint news conference with his Austrian counterpart Klaudia Tanner in the capital Budapest on Monday, Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said his country's position on the war in Ukraine remains the same.


Szalay-Bobrovniczky said his country and Austria do not send weapons to Ukraine because they do not want the situation to escalate further.


In the meantime, both countries help victims of the war and supply humanitarian aid, he added.


For his part, Tanner stressed the effects of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine on Europe, stressing that a possible spilling of conflict into Europe is the greatest danger.

