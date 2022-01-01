Hurricane Ian makes second US landfall as it hits South Carolina

"People die in disasters that have nothing to do with a disaster," said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie at a news conference. "The medical examiner is the one... to determine when they investigate that this is either disaster-related or not disaster-related. If it is determined to be disaster-related... it is a direct death. In other words, storm surge, rising water, things of that nature, or indirect, the stuff that led up to it after the fact."