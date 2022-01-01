Husband of US House Speaker undergoes surgery after hammer attack

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi
Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent skull fracture surgery after a violent early morning attack at the couple's San Francisco, California residence, a spokesman said Friday.
"Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker," Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement.
"Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands," said the statement.
His doctors expect a full recovery.
Paul Pelosi, 82, was transported to the hospital after police arrived and was initially treated for facial injuries while in stable condition, NBC's local affiliate KNTV reported, citing an anonymous source at the hospital.
The motive for the attack remains unclear but law enforcement said officers were dispatched to the residence at roughly 2:27 a.m. on a well-being check. When they arrived, Pelosi and the suspect were holding a hammer, Police Chief Bill Scott told reporters.
The suspect, whom Scott identified as 42-year-old David Depape, proceeded to pull "the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi, and violently assaulted him with it."
"Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid," said Scott.
Depape is charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several other additional felonies, according to police.
US Capitol Police, the FBI amp; San Francisco Police Department have launched a joint investigation into the break-in and attack, according to Nancy Pelosi’s office. In addition to the special agents from the Capitol Police's California Field Office who arrived quickly after the attack, the department is also sending a special team of investigators from the East Coast to aid the probe.
US President Joe Biden called Speaker Pelosi early Friday "to express his support after this horrible attack," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
"The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family," she said in a statement, noting that Biden is "very glad that a full recovery is expected."
"The president continues to condemn all violence and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected," added Jean-Pierre.
