'I am ready,' Ukrainian DefMin says over dismissal rumors

Amid reports suggesting his dismissal, Ukraine’s defense minister on Sunday said he is prepared for anything, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues a shake-up of personnel across his government as part of a broad anti-corruption drive.





"I have not had any conversations that I should stop working ... I will repeat: ‘Every official should realize that he is not in his position for life. He must start a stage and finish it.’ Therefore, I am ready for any development,” Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview with online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.





Reznikov added that he is not ashamed of what he has done during his time in office, noting: “I will definitely have something to show ... And the rest - let's see.”





Separately, Reznikov told a press conference in the capital Kyiv that he would resign if Zelenskyy made such a decision.





"No official is in the chair forever. Not one. The decision to be defense minister or not is made by one person, the Ukrainian president … Therefore, only with the decision of the Ukrainian president, I will make certain decisions,” he said.





Earlier, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak claimed on Telegram that the defense minister may be replaced with current chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov.





Zheleznyak said Reznikov will be appointed as the strategic industries minister.





“Again - is this final? No. It will be clear tonight. But I think it's close to the truth,” Zheleznyak concluded.





Several Ukrainian officials have either stepped down or have been relieved of their duties since Jan. 24.





A crackdown on corruption is crucial if the country is to advance its application to join the 27-member European Union, which granted it a candidate status last June.



