|
World

'I am ready,' Ukrainian DefMin says over dismissal rumors

Every official should realize they are not in charge for life: Oleksii Reznikov

10:00 . 6/02/2023 Pazartesi
AA
Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksii Reznikov

Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksii Reznikov

Amid reports suggesting his dismissal, Ukraine’s defense minister on Sunday said he is prepared for anything, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues a shake-up of personnel across his government as part of a broad anti-corruption drive.


"I have not had any conversations that I should stop working ... I will repeat: ‘Every official should realize that he is not in his position for life. He must start a stage and finish it.’ Therefore, I am ready for any development,” Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview with online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.


Reznikov added that he is not ashamed of what he has done during his time in office, noting: “I will definitely have something to show ... And the rest - let's see.”


Separately, Reznikov told a press conference in the capital Kyiv that he would resign if Zelenskyy made such a decision.


"No official is in the chair forever. Not one. The decision to be defense minister or not is made by one person, the Ukrainian president … Therefore, only with the decision of the Ukrainian president, I will make certain decisions,” he said.


Earlier, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak claimed on Telegram that the defense minister may be replaced with current chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov.


Zheleznyak said Reznikov will be appointed as the strategic industries minister.


“Again - is this final? No. It will be clear tonight. But I think it's close to the truth,” Zheleznyak concluded.


Several Ukrainian officials have either stepped down or have been relieved of their duties since Jan. 24.


A crackdown on corruption is crucial if the country is to advance its application to join the 27-member European Union, which granted it a candidate status last June.


Kyiv's efforts to stamp out graft are said to have been overshadowed because of Russia’s war on Ukraine almost a year ago.

#Ukraine
#Oleksii Reznikov
#corruption
12 saat önce
default-profile-img
'I am ready,' Ukrainian DefMin says over dismissal rumors
Arabs in Israel prepare relief aid to quake victims in Türkiye, Syria
Kremlin not in favor of disclosing details of March 2022 talks between Russian president, Israel's ex-premier
No special dialogue with US on Ukraine, says Russia
Pakistan’s premier speaks to Erdogan, offers condolences, assistance
Pressure on Serbia over Kosovo issue is rising, says PM
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.