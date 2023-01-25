IAEA rejects Russian claims that Ukraine stores arms at nuclear power plants

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday rejected claims by Russia that Ukraine stores arms at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.





"This morning, I instructed my teams to address a comprehensive review of the facilities in collaboration and in cooperation with the Ukrainian management of these facilities to ascertain whether there is, in fact, any military equipment in store or stationed or being moved there. And of course, the results of those inspections were negative,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said during his address to deputies at a session of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.





He also repeated concerns about the security situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Russian control, due to ongoing battles in areas close to the plant.





Against this background, Grossi said the IAEA is the only institution that can prevent a nuclear accident at the plant and called on the European Parliament to extend political support to the agency.





Referring to nuclear talks with Iran, he said the prospect of reaching a deal seems dim.





He said they have not been receiving any updates from Tehran on its nuclear program for around a year.





Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive Iran’s landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have been stalled since August over key disagreements, including a probe by the UN’s nuclear watchdog into “undeclared nuclear sites," which Iran has repeatedly dismissed as a "political move."



