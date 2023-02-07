|
World

Imposing more conditions on Bulgaria for Schengen entry 'unfair': EU

Both Romania and Bulgaria fulfill necessary conditions for entering Schengen area, says European Commission vice-president

10:45 . 7/02/2023 Salı
AA
File photo

File photo

Imposing additional conditions on Bulgaria for its entry into the Schengen area is "unfair" to the efforts made by the country, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said Monday.


During a press conference, after a journalist reminded him that Austria and the Netherlands were opposed to Bulgaria's participation in Schengen, a visa-free travel zone in Europe, Sefcovic underlined that both Bulgaria and Romania are facing the same situation, adding the two countries are doing everything possible to prepare for membership.


The issue of multiple countries offering the option of building a wall to protect external borders was also brought up.


In response, Sefcovic said they do not support the wall option, noting that they consider European Union funding appropriate for a wide range of measures including the installation and maintenance of surveillance systems, the purchase of equipment to be made available to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex), the renovation or expansion of border crossing points, the training of border guards and support for emergency planning.


The Schengen area covers most of the EU and the all members of the European Free Trade Association (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland).


On Dec. 8 last year, the Council of the European Union decided to lift border controls with Croatia.


Controls at the internal borders of Bulgaria, the Greek Cypriot administration and Romania have not yet been lifted and Ireland is not part of the Schengen area.

#Bulgaria
#Schengen
#EU
#conditions
#Romania
15 saat önce
default-profile-img
Imposing more conditions on Bulgaria for Schengen entry 'unfair': EU
Woman pulled alive from rubble 25 hours after deadly Türkiye quake
Moment rescue teams almost got knocked to the ground during second quake in Türkiye
Aerial footage shows aftermath of deadly quake in Türkiye's Hatay
Passenger bus shakes during earthquake in S. Türkiye
Teams rescue two little girls from rubble in Türkiye after deadly quake
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.