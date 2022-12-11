|
World

'Impossible' for Arab coaches to be hired by European clubs: Moroccan manager

'Why don’t they hire Arab coaches? Maybe it’s a cultural question, maybe it’s a mentality,' says Walid Regragui

01:28 - 11/12/2022 Sunday
Morocco's coach Walid Regragui, whose side roared into quarter-finals after beating Spain on penalties, believes it is “impossible” for an Arab to coach a top European football club.

Asked by The Athletic sports website why Arab coaches are hardly seen at the top-level European club football, Regragui said the question should be put up to European clubs. "Why don’t they hire Arab coaches? Maybe it’s a cultural question, maybe it’s a mentality," he replied.

"Today, I think it’s impossible that Manchester City or Barcelona will hire an Arab coach, they don’t even think about it, as if we’re not worthy, or ignorant or incapable of such a task. However, there are moments in history that make people change their mind, but it’s on us as African and Arab people to change history. At a certain point, this could happen,” he added.

Morocco entered the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time after knocking former champions Spain out 3-0 on penalties earlier this week.

