|
World

In appeal to European parliaments, Russia to seek condemnation for Quran burning

Head of parliament's upper chamber says 'all sane forces' not only unanimously condemned but demanded end to such actions

10:36 . 2/02/2023 Thursday
AA
File photo

File photo

The Russian lawmakers will appeal to European parliaments to condemn the burning of the Quran, Islam's holy book, the head of Russia's upper chamber of parliament said on Wednesday.


"Let's send on behalf of the Council of Federation appeals to the European parliaments for a serious condemnation of such manifestations and a proposal to take all measures to prevent such blasphemous actions," Valentina Matvienko, chairwoman of the Council of Federation, said at a plenary session in Moscow.


She instructed the parliamentary committees of foreign affairs and legislation to prepare the relevant statement and send it on behalf of Russia's Council of Federation. Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs


"This is blasphemy, this is a crime, this is inciting national hatred. People encroach on what is sacred to Muslim believers," she stressed.


"All sane forces in the world unanimously not only condemned but demanded an end to such actions."


Matvienko also condemned the burning of the Quran in front of the Russian Embassy in Denmark and threats to the head of Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov.


She said ambassadors of the countries that allow such actions should to be summoned and lodged a protest.


Belan Khamchiev, another lawmaker representing the Ingushetia region, echoed Matvienko, saying: "They call the abuse of the holy scriptures 'freedom of speech'."


Last week, Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan and Edwin Wagensveld, a far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group Pegida, separately burned copies of the Quran, Islam's holy book, in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark.

#European parliament
#Russia
#condemnation
#Quran burning
#Valentina Matvienko
4 hours ago
default-profile-img
In appeal to European parliaments, Russia to seek condemnation for Quran burning
Greece, Italy face persisting drug shortages
Peshawar suicide bomber was in police uniform, say police
Australia likely to announce its future submarine plans in US next month
Iran blames Israel for Isfahan drone attack, threatens reprisal
Strange ice balls cover beach in Finland, astonishing onlookers
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.