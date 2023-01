In Budapest, top Turkish diplomat holds 'fruitful meeting' with Hungarian premier

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest as part of his official visit to Hungary to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.





"I thank him for the fruitful meeting. Also conveyed greetings amp; invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Orban," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.





Cavusoglu is paying the visit at the invitation of his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.