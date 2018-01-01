In China's hinterland, car market growth engine sputters

When Cao Jun, 40, an engineer from the central Chinese city of Pingdingshan, takes his old, grey MG 3 car to be serviced he always steals a few moments to pop into the Nissan and Honda dealerships next door.

But the Civic and Sylphy sedans in the showrooms are just eye candy. Cao wants to upgrade his car, but he's facing a steep loan repayment on his flat, medical bills for his wife and a tough local economy in his once-prosperous coal town.

Cao is far from alone. China's car market, the world's largest, is on the brink of its first sales contraction in almost three decades, according to industry data, a signal of wider economic strains that are rattling the country's leaders in Beijing.

The slowdown - aggravated by a protracted trade war with the United States - is being most sharply felt in smaller, provincial cities like Pingdingshan, the engines of growth for Chinese consumption of cars and an array of consumer goods.

China has long hoped to spur consumption in these provincial cities as a way of diversifying an economy long reliant on manufacturing. But a slump in consumption spending is already being seen in things like cinema ticket sales, online shopping and smartphones purchases.

Part of the reason is that provincial city consumers like Cao are being squeezed tight.

China lauds voters after defeat of Taiwan's ruling party China on Sunday welcomed the defeat of Taiwan's pro-independence ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at local elections, saying it showed people wanted peaceful relations with Beijing.Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who faces re-election in a little more than year, on Saturday resigned as chairwoman of the DPP, taking responsibility for her party's massive defeat at the mayoral and county elections.The DPP has now been left in control of only six of Taiwan's cities and counties, compared with at least 15 for the China-friendly Kuomintang party. Significantly, it lost one of its most steadfast strongholds, the southern city of Kaohsiung."The (election) results reflected the strong will of the Taiwan public in hoping to continue to share the benefits of the peaceful development of relations across the Taiwan Strait, and their strong wish in hoping to improve the island's economy and people's wellbeing," said a statement by China's policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office and carried by state media.Since Tsai took office in 2016 China has ramped up pressure on Taiwan, suspicious Tsai wants formal independence, a red line for Beijing which regards Taiwan as its own. Tsai says she wants only the status quo, but will defend Taiwan's security.Tensions across the Taiwan Strait have heightened recently with China conducting military drills around the island and snatching away Taiwan's dwindling number of diplomatic allies.In the run-up to the elections, Tsai and her government said China was trying to sway voters with "political bullying" and "fake news", accusations Beijing denied.DPP Secretary General Hung Yao-fu, asked on Saturday about whether the China factor had played a role in influencing the elections, reiterated there had been a problem with "fake news"."I think this time was a deep lesson, in terms of fake news messing up with a lot of people's judgment or not getting clear information," he told reporters."This is a global problem not just Taiwan's unique problem. In facing this issue and how to solve I think our party will reflect and find a way to handle it."The election drama has not ended, with the Kuomintang's mayoral candidate in Taiwan's capital Taipei challenging his defeat.Ting Shou-chung said on Sunday he was disputing the results, which gave a narrow victory to incumbent mayor Ko Wen-je, an independent. The DPP candidate came a distant third.The Kuomintang once ruled China before fleeing to Taiwan in 1949 after losing China's civil war to the Communists.Electors were also asked to vote in a series of referendums, including on whether the island should join the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as Taiwan, rather than "Chinese Taipei" – the name agreed under a compromise signed in 1981.Not enough votes were cast to make the results valid, and in any case more people voted against a name change than for one.China's Taiwan Affairs Office, responding to that vote, said that it showed "putting Taiwanese athletes' interests at stake is against people's will". "The attempts of 'Taiwan independence' are doomed to fail," it added.A vote to compete under a Taiwan banner would have riled Beijing, which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Hong Kong democrats hope to regain veto powers in crucial by-election Hong Kong's democratic opposition is aiming to win back a crucial legislative council seat in an election on Sunday that will restore some of its veto power at a time when the China-ruled city's freedoms are under strain.The city's opposition Democrats squandered a chance in March to regain their veto power, garnering only two of four seats in a by-election and leaving them one seat short of blocking most bills in the 70-seat chamber, now largely controlled by pro-Beijing allies.After 156 years of British colonial rule, Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula guaranteeing it a high degree of autonomy and the promise of eventual universal suffrage.While the Democrats have enjoyed strong public backing in the past from a public aggrieved by China's creeping control of the Asian financial hub, they've struggled against a far larger and better funded pro-Beijing camp and unprecedented moves by authorities to curb electoral freedoms.A pro-independence political party was banned this year, while several promising democracy activists were barred from contesting various polls after being deemed ideologically unsuitable for public office.Sunday's by-election, and that in March, were triggered when six pro-democracy lawmakers were ousted over invalid oaths of office. Critics said the move was politically motivated, raising fresh questions over Hong Kong's reputation as a relative haven for freedoms not allowed anywhere in mainland China."Apathy is our biggest enemy so far," Lee Cheuk-yan, a veteran former lawmaker and candidate for the main opposition pro-democracy party, told Reuters."This election is crucial ... we can further resist the erosion of our power base by the (Chinese) Communist party. I think most people don't want Hong Kong to become another Chinese city."Lee's main rival will be pro-establishment Rebecca Chan Hoi-yan, a former television journalist with broadcaster TVB. In the run-up to the election Chan was ensnared in several controversies including plagiarising the work of democratic politicians.The poll comes at a time of increasing international concern towards a perceived deterioration in Hong Kong civil liberties.Nine activists including lawmakers and university professors are now facing public nuisance charges stemming from the massive pro-democracy "Occupy Central" protests in 2014. Their landmark trial could see them jailed for up to seven years.A senior editor for the Financial Times, Victor Mallet, was also effectively expelled from the city in recent months, soon after he helped host a speech by an independence activist at the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents' Club.The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission warned in a congressional report this month that China had "ramped up its interference" and had "closed down the political space for pro-democracy activists to express discontent". Dolce & Gabbana founders seek 'forgiveness' in China with video apologyChina share slump deepens amid dim Trump-Xi meeting hopes; Tencent lifts HK

Speaking to Reuters as he drove his MG through the outskirts of the city, Cao said capacity cuts at his main employer - the state-owned coal and chemicals conglomerate Pingmei Shenma Group - meant his income this year had dropped sharply.

He has taken up driving part-time for the ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing to make ends meet.

On a salary of around 6,000 yuan ($864.40) a month, Cao said he puts at least 1,000 yuan towards paying off his house loan, 400 yuan on medical bills for his wife and another large chunk on his two daughters' education.

"All these things put together, they slowly start to turn the screw on your life," he said. "I want to drive a better car, but my situation won't allow it.

He added that the family had also cut back on luxuries like long-distance travel and fancy restaurants.

Cutbacks on car purchases by Cao and others like him in China's smaller cities, are hitting local car dealers and global automotive makers from General Motors Co to Volkswagen AG .

"The main slowing markets now are those 4-6 tier cities in China," said Xu Haidong, assistant secretary general at the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, referring to smaller provincial urban centres.

"These were the cities leading China's auto sales growth in the past few years."

Just Not Working

Consumers and car dealers in Pingdingshan all painted a similar picture. The city, 150 kilometres south of the provincial capital Zhengzhou, went through boom years from the 1990s, buoyed by a flourishing coal industry.

But amid a nationwide shift to cut reliance on polluting industries and a sharp shift away from coal, the city has suffered. Pingmei Shenma Group, one of the area's biggest employers, has cut back coal capacity and seen profits fall - creating a ripple effect through the local economy.

The group, like many state-owned firms around the country, reaches far into the community: it operates hospitals and schools, and provides pensions, subsidised housing for workers, water, heating and power.

Taiwan ruling party admits defeat in second-largest city Taiwan's pro-independence ruling Democratic Progressive Party on Saturday admitted defeat in the mayoral election in Taiwan's second-largest city of Taichung.Mayor Lin Chia-lung conceded defeat to his challenger from the China-friendly opposition Kuomintang Party, Lu Shiow-yen, in comments carried live on Taiwanese television channels. Taiwan votes in test for pro-independence ruling party as China watches

China factory blast kills 2, injures 24 Two people were killed and 24 others injured in an explosion at a machinery plant in the northern Chinese province of Jilin, the local government said on Saturday.At least 41 houses were damaged in the blast and a subsequent fire which began shortly before midnight on Friday, it said.The cause of the explosion was not released, but officials said they have ruled out terrorism.Rescue efforts were ongoing on Saturday morning and people had been evacuated from the area. Scores of police, fire fighters and medical personnel had been sent to the scene.China has pledged to improve safety in factories, though explosions and other incidents are common due to patchy enforcement of rules.In August, five people were killed in an explosion at an aluminum plant in the eastern city of Jiangsu, while in July, 19 people died in a blast at a chemical plant in the southwestern province of Sichuan.Earlier this month two people were killed in a factory explosion in the city of Ningbo.China urges Pakistan to prevent repeat of attack on consulate

During the growth years, a family car became a symbol of status and success in the city, driving growth faster than the national average. That has now changed.

"The situation here is really bad. We sold 40 percent fewer cars in October than September," said Zheng Shuke, a manager at an SAIC-VW dealership near a busy freeway outside Pingdingshan. "This is very unusual in the 6 years I've been an auto dealer."

"I think the biggest reason is that fewer and fewer people have enough money to buy cars," he added. "Our economy used to rely on natural resources. However now due to capacity cuts, fewer people can get the iron rice bowl," a reference to state firms cutting cradle-to-grave welfare support that he said had underpinned spending confidence.

Reuters spoke with 20 consumers, car dealers like Zheng, auto finance executives and government officials, mostly in and around Pingdingshan, who said the car market in the Henan province city had seen a sharp slump this year as consumers tightened their belts.

Henan province is one of China's biggest by auto sales with over a million passenger car units sold this year. But growth has stalled sharply, according to data from local consultancy Daas-Auto.

Henan auto sales dropped 18 percent in October after a 25 percent drop the month before, outstripping a fall in sales nationwide of almost 12 percent last month, the fourth straight month of declines.

In response, car dealers in Pingdingshan have cut prices to lure buyers, according to dealers and adverts circulated on local social media.

"We're offering discounts, but these just don't seem to be working," said Zheng, the car dealer.

Inventory Build-Up

Across town at a ten-year-old dealership for GM-linked Wuling-Baojun cars, manager Jiang Long said customers had dwindled this year, especially since June.

In front of the store 100 new cars waited to be sold, but customers were in short supply when Reuters visited. Jiang said sales were down 40-60 percent versus last year.

"This is just part of our inventory, we have more in other places," said Jiang. "We make many calls to old customers to attract them to buy new cars, but they just don't seem enthusiastic this year."

The top-selling cars in the area are mostly no-frills, practical cars, industry data show, a trend mirrored in other provincial cities and rural areas.

In Pingdingshan, the top-sellers are the compact multipurpose vehicle Wuling Hongguang, 7-seater people carrier Baojun 730, Great Wall Motor Co's Haval H6, Volkswagen's Lavida and GM's Buick Excelle.

Outside the city in nearby Lushan county another Wuling-Baojun dealer, Si Pengyuan, said local families used to take pride in having the best car, but had pulled back - cutting his sales in half versus 2017.

"Rural people like to compete; when a family buys a car their neighbours will come and buy one too," he said. "But this year people just aren't coming. Families who have had cars for years aren't replacing them."

China urges Pakistan to prevent repeat of attack on consulate The Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, said he was "shocked" by an attack on Friday on his country's consulate in the Pakistani city of Karachi and urged Pakistan to prevent any more attacks.Wang, who is a state councillor and China's foreign minister, strongly condemned the attack during a phone call with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to a statement published on the Chinese ministry's website.Three suicide attackers stormed the consulate amid a series of gunshots and an explosion earlier but were killed before they could enter the building in a car packed with explosives.India issues swift condemnation of attack on Chinese consulate in Pakistan7 killed in Chinese Consulate attack in Pakistan

Credit Crunch

Pingdingshan's downturn has spooked business people and the local government, which says that young people have less buying power or are moving away entirely.

The slowing economy has sapped consumer confidence even as access to credit has dwindled amid a crackdown on risky lending and high levels of debt. This credit had previously spurred car purchases, some dealers said.

Zhang Yinlong, a local manager at an auto finance firm, told Reuters at a large second-hand car market near the city that it was a "bad time" to be in the industry. "I don't see many customers are buying car these months," he said.

Ruan Pengfei, 33, who owns a children's clothes shop, is one feeling the pinch. A self-confessed car nut with two kids, he bought a new Buick Excelle GT for 110,000 yuan less than a year ago and loves to drive it to work.

But with sales at his shop slumping, he's now reluctantly trying to sell the car for 85,000 yuan via an online platform and reverting back to his older Honda Fit.

He said he's struggling to sell the Buick - with few people willing to buy even at a discount.

"My bottom price for this car is 80,000 yuan, but people who came all complained about the price," he said. ($1 = 6.9412 Chinese yuan renminbi)

China hopes countries can provide fair environment for Chinese firms Asked for comment on a Wall Street Journal report regarding China's Huawei Technologies, a foreign ministry spokesman on Friday said China hoped the relevant countries could provide a fair environment for its companies.Citing unnamed sources, the paper on Thursday said the U.S. government was trying to persuade wireless and internet providers in allied countries, including Germany, Italy and Japan, to avoid telecommunications equipment from Huawei.The spokesman, Geng Shuang, told a daily news conference in Beijing, the Chinese capital, that he was not aware of any specific media report. China says US accusations of unfair trade practices 'groundless'China evaluating impact from US proposal to boost tech export control