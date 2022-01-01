British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Wednesday that it was “inconceivable” that Britain would not support Finland and Sweden if they were attacked.
Both Scandinavian countries have said they could join NATO following Russia’s war on Ukraine. Were they to do so, it would be a major shift from their historic policies of neutrality.
Wallace was in Finland when he made his remarks, watching UK troops take part in military exercises.
He spoke alongside his Finnish counterpart Antti Kaikkonen.
Wallace told reporters that it was "entirely for the freedom of Finland to choose” whether or not to join NATO and that he would not seek to sway them one way or another.
“Do I think if Finland didn't join NATO Britain wouldn't come along to help? No. Britain will always be here in the Nordics, to be part of you, to help you, to support you,” he said.
“It is inconceivable that Britain would not come to the support of Finland, or Sweden, if it was ever attacked, without any big formal agreement. We are European countries who share the same values, who have deep, long histories.
“A significant number of the British population seem to be descended from Vikings anyhow, so we have that cultural link.
“I cannot conceive a time when we wouldn't come to support Finland and Sweden no matter where they were with the NATO debate or where they are with agreements,” he added.
At least 3,238 civilians have been killed and 3,397 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.
More than 5.6 million people have fled to other countries, with over 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.
