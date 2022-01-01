World
‘Inconceivable’ that UK would not support Finland, Sweden if they were attacked
AA  Thursday 11:18, 05 May 2022
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
Britain’s defense secretary makes comments on visit to Finland

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Wednesday that it was “inconceivable” that Britain would not support Finland and Sweden if they were attacked.

Both Scandinavian countries have said they could join NATO following Russia’s war on Ukraine. Were they to do so, it would be a major shift from their historic policies of neutrality.

Wallace was in Finland when he made his remarks, watching UK troops take part in military exercises.

He spoke alongside his Finnish counterpart Antti Kaikkonen.

Wallace told reporters that it was "entirely for the freedom of Finland to choose” whether or not to join NATO and that he would not seek to sway them one way or another.

“Do I think if Finland didn't join NATO Britain wouldn't come along to help? No. Britain will always be here in the Nordics, to be part of you, to help you, to support you,” he said.

“It is inconceivable that Britain would not come to the support of Finland, or Sweden, if it was ever attacked, without any big formal agreement. We are European countries who share the same values, who have deep, long histories.

“A significant number of the British population seem to be descended from Vikings anyhow, so we have that cultural link.

“I cannot conceive a time when we wouldn't come to support Finland and Sweden no matter where they were with the NATO debate or where they are with agreements,” he added.

At least 3,238 civilians have been killed and 3,397 others injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.6 million people have fled to other countries, with over 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.

Powered by Froala Editor

#Finland
#Sweden
#Britain
#Ben Wallace
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

‘Inconceivable’ that UK would not support Finland, Sweden if they were attacked

yeniSafak

EU lawmakers condemn use of violence against Ukrainian women as 'weapon of war'

yeniSafak

$6.3B pledged for Ukraine at Warsaw donor conference

yeniSafak

Young Pakistani climber scales world’s third-highest peak

yeniSafak

West's intel help, arms supply to Ukraine will not hinder 'special operation' goals: Kremlin

yeniSafak

Ukrainian blogger accused of treason for pro-Kremlin propaganda detained in Spain

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.