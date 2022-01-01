India army helicopter carrying 5 personnel crashes
2 bodies recovered while search for remaining 3 continues in northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, says spokesman
AA Friday 15:43, 21 October 2022
File photo
#India
#army
#helicopter
File photo
An Indian military helicopter carrying five personnel crashed in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.
Defense spokesman Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat told Anadolu Agency that the Army Aviation helicopter, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), took off from the Lekabali area in the morning and crashed at Migging village in the state's Upper Siang district.
So far, two bodies have been recovered, and the search for the remaining three is still ongoing, he said.
"A rescue operation is underway," he said, adding that teams were dispatched to the area soon after the crash.
This is the third helicopter crash in India this month.
Earlier this week, a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, killing seven people, including the pilot.
On Oct. 5, an Indian military helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, killing one pilot and injuring another.
India army helicopter carrying 5 personnel crashes
Russian, US defense chiefs discuss global security over phone
Zangilan International Airport can handle up to 200 passengers per hour: director
Russia struggles to make up for Europe's gap in natural gas exports
Kyiv, five Ukrainian regions on alert for Russian air raids
France repatriates 40 children, 15 mothers from Syria camps
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.