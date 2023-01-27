Indian Embassy in Türkiye celebrates 74th Republic Day in capital Ankara

The Indian Embassy in Türkiye on Thursday celebrated the South Asian country's 74th Republic Day at an event in the capital Ankara.





As the celebrations kicked off with the singing of the Indian and Turkish national anthems, India’s Ambassador to Türkiye Virander Paul conveyed his heartiest greetings to the entire Indian community and friends of India in Türkiye.





Republic Day commemorates Jan. 26, 1950, the adoption of the country's Constitution. In 1947, India gained independence from British rule.





As a country which embraces diverse religions, cultures, and languages, while maintaining its inherent unity, Paul said: "India is now among the (world’s) fastest-growing economies."





This year, India holds the G-20 presidency and "the theme we have chosen for this is One Earth, One Family, One Future, promoting a universal sense of oneness for global progress," he said.





To mark the day, cultural events such as the singing of Indian traditional songs and a traditional dance ceremony were organized.





On the relationship between India and Türkiye, he said the two states have "traditionally enjoyed deep historical and cultural linkages. Our annual bilateral trade currently stands at over $12 billion."





Praising India's economic achievement and successful trade partnership with third countries, Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Riza Tuna Turagay said: "I firmly believe that Türkiye and India have a very high potential for bilateral cooperation in various areas such as trade, investment, tourism, and technology."





On bilateral trade ties, Turagay said the trade volume of the two countries rose from $5.7 billion in 2020 “to $12.3 billion in 2022, increasing 2.1-fold."



