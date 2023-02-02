|
World

Iran blames Israel for Isfahan drone attack, threatens reprisal

Tehran reserves legitimate right to respond decisively to any threat, Iranian envoy says in letter to UN chief

13:56 . 2/02/2023 Thursday
AA
File photo

File photo

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the recent drone attack on a military facility in Isfahan, stressing that it reserves the right to “respond decisively.”


Preliminary investigations into the Jan. 28 attack show that Israel was behind the attack, Saeid Iravani, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN, wrote in a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres.


He stressed that Iran “reserves its legitimate and natural right to defend its national security and to respond decisively to any threat by the Zionist regime whenever it deems necessary,” Iranian news agency ISNA reported.


Iran’s Defense Ministry said several drones targeted a military complex in the central Isfahan province late last Saturday, but there were no casualties or major damage.


It said air defense systems intercepted one of the drones, while two others “were caught in defense traps and exploded.”


“The attack did not affect our equipment and mission,” the ministry said.


There have been a number of sabotage attacks on military facilities and nuclear plants in Iran in recent years, with Tehran mostly blaming its regional archrival Israel.


One of the key targets has been the Natanz nuclear plant, located some 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Isfahan city.

#Iran
#Isfahan
#Israel
#drone attack
34 minutes ago
default-profile-img
Iran blames Israel for Isfahan drone attack, threatens reprisal
Greece, Italy face persisting drug shortages
Peshawar suicide bomber was in police uniform, say police
Australia likely to announce its future submarine plans in US next month
Strange ice balls cover beach in Finland, astonishing onlookers
Bulgarian parliament to be dissolved after failed attempts to form government
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.