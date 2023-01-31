|
World

Iran military facility works on hypersonic missiles: Ex-Mossad chief

Military complex in Iran’s Isfahan province targeted by drones

10:12 . 31/01/2023 Tuesday
AA
Danny Yatom

Danny Yatom

The former head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, Danny Yatom, said Monday that an Iranian military facility struck by drones has been producing hypersonic missiles.


Iran said Sunday that a workshop complex in the central Isfahan province came under attack from several micro aerial vehicles (MAVs) at around 11:30 p.m. local time (2000GMT) on Saturday, but its air defenses successfully repelled them.


The cause of the incident was still unclear, with authorities saying that an investigation was underway.


Speaking to Israeli Army radio, Yatom said the facility has been used to develop hypersonic missiles.


He argued that these missiles are fast enough to the extent that advanced air defense systems may find it difficult to intercept them.


Earlier Monday, Israel officially declined to comment on the attack on the Iranian facility.


"We don't have a comment on these reports. We don't comment on Western reports," an Israeli army spokesman told Anadolu on Monday.


On Sunday, an unnamed US official on Sunday denied any US involvement in the drone attack.


“Washington had no hand in the Isfahan attack,” the official was quoted as saying by Israeli public broadcaster KAN.


Yedioth Ahronoth daily, meanwhile, quoted another unnamed US official as saying that Israel was behind the attack.


According to the newspaper, the drone attack aimed to prevent Iran from developing hypersonic missiles, probably with Russian help.


There have been a number of sabotage attacks on military facilities and nuclear plants in Iran in recent years, with Tehran mostly blaming its regional arch-foe Israel.


One of the key targets has been the Natanz nuclear plant, located some 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Isfahan.

#Iran
#Isfahan
#drones
#Danny Yatom
6 hours ago
default-profile-img
Iran military facility works on hypersonic missiles: Ex-Mossad chief
Erdogan receives chairman of Youth Union of New Azerbaijan Party
Swedes criticize recent provocations against Türkiye, Islam
Muslims in Berlin decry lack of burial places, demand urgent solution
1st batch of Bradley combat vehicles on way to Ukraine: US military
Türkiye expects to welcome 60M foreign tourists this year
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.