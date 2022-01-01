Iran probe finds Mahsa Amini died of illness
Amini died due to health problems including sudden heart rhythm disorder, says official medical report
The death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman, was caused by illness, Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization said in a report on Friday.
Amini had died as a result of cerebral hypoxia due to sudden heart rhythm disorder, decreased blood pressure and loss of consciousness, and insufficient oxygen to the brain, according to the report.
She underwent brain tumor surgery at the age of eight, and as a result, she had adrenaline and thyroid disorders in the hypothalamus and pituitary gland of the brain.
She used hydrocortisone, levothyroxine, and desmopressin drugs for this reason, according to the report.
"Amini experienced sudden heart rhythm disorder and loss of consciousness due to her chronic illness and inability to cope with the situation she was facing. Amini was suffering from cerebral hypoxia as a result of insufficient intervention at the time of the incident," the report said.
