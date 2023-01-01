Iranian FM leaves for Türkiye to make preparations for Raisi's visit

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian embarked on an official visit to Türkiye on Tuesday morning, heading a high-level political delegation.

Speaking to reporters before the departure, the top Iranian diplomat said he would hold talks on bilateral, regional and international issues with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, during the visit.





Amir-Abdollahian said the preliminary arrangements for the upcoming visit of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi to Türkiye would also be made during the visit.





He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially invited Raisi to visit Ankara, which will be the Iranian president's maiden visit to the country since taking office two years ago.





Earlier this month, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the plans for Raisi's visit to Türkiye are being finalized, confirming what Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin announced previously in a media interview.





The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan in September 2022, where they reviewed agreements reached during Erdogan's visit to Tehran in July 2022.





Raisi's upcoming visit is seen as a follow-up to the Turkish leader's visit to Iran last year.





Amir-Abdollahian, before the take-off on Tuesday, said he would also discuss with Cavusoglu latest developments in the South Caucasus region and other regional issues, while referring to Raisi government's "neighborhood policy."



