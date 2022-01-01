World
Iranian forces thwart attack on Shia shrine in Shiraz
Thwarted attack follows death on Wednesday of at least 15 people, 40 wounded in attack in the same city
AA  Friday 15:25, 28 October 2022
Iranian forces announced on Friday they had thwarted a bomb plot in the city of Shiraz, the site of a deadly attack earlier this week by the terrorist group Daesh.

According to official Iranian news agency IRNA, Shiraz Governor Lutfullah Shaybani said “security forces successfully prevented a planned bomb attack on one of the busy streets in the city.”

He added that the person ready to carry out the attack “had high explosives in his bag. He was taken into custody and the bomb was defused.”

On Wednesday at least 15 people were killed and 40 wounded after a group of armed assailants opened fire at a popular shrine in the southern city of Shiraz, according to local media.

It came amid widespread protests across Iran over the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody last month.


