Iraqi cleric al-Sadr refuses to participate in new gov’t

Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Saturday refused to participate in a new Iraqi government being formed by Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shia al-Sudani.
Al-Sudani was nominated by the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shia groups close to Iran, to form the new government, a move opposed by al-Sadr.
“We stress our absolute, clear and firm refusal for any of our affiliates to participate in the government headed by al-Sudani,” Mohammed Saleh al-Iraqi, a close associate of al-Sadr, said in a statement posted on Twitter.
He said the al-Sadr’s movement disavows any member joining the new Iraqi government.
The announcement came two days after Iraqi lawmakers elected Abdul Latif Rashid as Iraq’s new president.
Iraqi political parties have been unable to agree on forming a new government since last year’s general elections.
