World
Iraqi cleric al-Sadr refuses to participate in new gov’t
New Iraqi government being formed by Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shia al-Sudani
AA  Saturday 17:05, 15 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Saturday refused to participate in a new Iraqi government being formed by Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shia al-Sudani.

Al-Sudani was nominated by the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shia groups close to Iran, to form the new government, a move opposed by al-Sadr.

“We stress our absolute, clear and firm refusal for any of our affiliates to participate in the government headed by al-Sudani,” Mohammed Saleh al-Iraqi, a close associate of al-Sadr, said in a statement posted on Twitter.

He said the al-Sadr’s movement disavows any member joining the new Iraqi government.

The announcement came two days after Iraqi lawmakers elected Abdul Latif Rashid as Iraq’s new president.

Iraqi political parties have been unable to agree on forming a new government since last year’s general elections.


#Iraq
#al-Sadr
#new government
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Iraqi cleric al-Sadr refuses to participate in new gov’t

yeniSafak

Muslim student’s holy book torn, veil thrown in trash in France

yeniSafak

Erdogan thanks the world condolences over mine blast

yeniSafak

Serbia win FIVB Women's World Champions title

yeniSafak

Eleven killed in attack on military training ground in Russia

yeniSafak

Galatasaray suffer 2-1 away defeat against Kayserispor