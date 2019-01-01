Iraqi paramedic abducted in Baghdad: Activists

An Iraqi paramedic was reportedly abducted in Baghdad as anti-government protests continued for a ninth day, according to protesters.

"Saba al-Mahdawi was kidnapped overnight as she was returning home from Tahrir Square in central Baghdad," Hazem al-Shamri, an activist, told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

Tahrir Square is the epicenter of anti-government protests that broke out last week against deep-seated corruption and lack of basic services.

Activists have launched online campaigns demanding the Iraqi authorities to pursue the paramedic's kidnappers.

At least 260 people have been killed and 12,000 others injured since the demonstrations began in several Iraqi provinces on Oct. 25, according to the High Commission of Human Rights.

Anger has been building in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many people in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

According to World Bank figures, Iraq's youth unemployment is around 25%. It is also ranked the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.