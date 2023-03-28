|
Iraqi parliament approves amendments to electoral law

Independent members of parliament, including Turkmen lawmakers, object to electoral amendments

13:36 . 28/03/2023 Tuesday
Iraq’s parliament has passed amendments to the country’s electoral law that could limit the chances for smaller parties and independent candidates to win future elections.


The assembly completed early Monday voting to adopt the Sainte-Lague election system with a 1.7 divisor, with independent representatives and small blocs rejecting it.


The bill, backed by Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shia groups close to Iran, was cleared with 206 votes in favor and 12 against.


The new law removes 83 electoral districts and creates 18 seats, one for each of the country’s provinces.


Independent members of parliament, including Turkmen lawmakers, say the amendment serves the interest of major political blocs.

