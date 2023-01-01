|
Iraqi PM sacks Central Bank governor

Move comes upon governor’s request, according to local media

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Monday sacked Central Bank Governor Mustafa Ghaleb Mukheef, according to state news agency INA.


The broadcaster said the move came upon Mukheef’s request, without providing any further details.


Mukheef was replaced by Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq as the Central Bank governor.


Al-Alaq led the central bank from September 2014 to September 2020 when he was replaced by Mukheef. He had also served as Iraq’s governor to the International Monetary Fund and chairman of the Arab Monetary Fund.

