World
Iraqis mark 3rd anniversary of mass protests against corruption
Protests first erupted in 2019 against rampant corruption in Iraq
AA  Saturday 14:51, 01 October 2022
File photo

File photo

Hundreds of Iraqis gathered in the capital Baghdad on Saturday to mark three years since the eruption of nationwide demonstrations against corruption.

Demonstrators attempted to break into Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, prompting security forces to fire tear gas canisters to disperse them, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter at the scene.

Protesters waved Iraqi flags and banners condemning economic corruption, the reporter said.

Saturday’s protests were staged under tight security conditions amid reports of internet service cuts in the area.

The mass protests first erupted in October 2019 to condemn deteriorating public services, high unemployment, and rampant corruption in Iraq.

Iraqi authorities estimate that more than 560 people have been killed since the protests first erupted three years ago.

#Iraq
#anniversary
#protests
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Iraqis mark 3rd anniversary of mass protests against corruption

yeniSafak

Hundreds gather to protest cost of living in London, UK

yeniSafak

Türkiye conducting global relations, not shifting axis: Erdogan

yeniSafak

13 more grain ships left Ukraine under Istanbul deal in past three days: Türkiye

yeniSafak

Ukrainian forces encircle nearly 5,000 Russian troops in Lyman, official says

yeniSafak

Pilot injured as Israeli plane crashes in West Bank