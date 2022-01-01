Iraq’s new president hopes for quick government formation
Abdul Latif Rashid was elected as Iraq’s new president last week
AA Monday 14:10, 17 October 2022
New Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid
New Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Monday voiced hope for a quick formation of the country’s new government.
“We hope that the new government will be formed quickly to meet the demands of the Iraqis,” he said in a swearing-in ceremony attended by government officials and politicians in the capital Baghdad.
Rashid vowed to work “to protect the constitution and solve the country’s problems.”
Rashid was elected as Iraq’s new president on Thursday by Iraqi lawmakers after securing 162 votes against 99 votes for his predecessor Barham Salih.
Iraqi parties have been unable to agree on the formation of the country’s new government since last year’s general elections.
Under a political norm in Iraq since 2006, a Kurd is elected president, while a Sunni heads the parliament and a Shia takes the role of prime minister.
