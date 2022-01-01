news
World
Israel closes Gaza crossings, arrests 4 fishermen
Closure comes as Israeli voters cast ballot in legislative election
AA  Tuesday 14:28, 01 November 2022
File photo

 The Israeli army shut two border crossings with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as Israeli voters began to vote in the country’s legislative election.


The closure of the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings was part of a 24-hour closure imposed by Israel on the Palestinian territories during the Israeli election day.


Such closures are standard practice during Jewish holidays and election, in what the military says is a preventative measure. All entry permits obtained by Palestinian workers are suspended during the closure.


The Israeli army said the border crossings would reopen “subject to a situational assessment.”


Meanwhile, Israeli naval forces detained four Palestinian fishermen and seized their boat off the Gaza shore for violating the set fishing zone, according to Nizar Ayyash, the head of the Palestinian Fishermen’s Syndicate.


There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.


Palestinian fishermen often suffer from multiple Israeli violations, including attempting to sink Palestinian boats in the sea, firing at them, as well as narrowing the fishing area for long periods.


#Israel
#Gaza Strip
#fishermen
