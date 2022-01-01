World
Israel confirms new army chief
Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi will be Israel’s 23rd army chief
AA  Sunday 16:07, 23 October 2022
Israel’s Cabinet on Sunday confirmed Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi as the army’s new chief, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

Halevi was named last month by Defense Minister Benny Gantz to replace outgoing army commander Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi as the army chief.

Last week, a vetting committee approved Halevi's candidacy, paving the way for him to take up the post on January 17.

Halevi, 54, who headed the army’s Southern Command, will become the 23rd Israeli army chief.

