Israel demolishes two Palestinian homes in West Bank
Israel uses lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes
15:01 . 18/01/2023 Wednesday
Israeli forces on Wednesday bulldozed two Palestinian-owned homes near Jericho city in the occupied West Bank, according to witnesses.


Armored bulldozers demolished the two houses in the town of al-Jiftlik for lack of a building permit, an eyewitness told Anadolu


The demolished homes are located in area C, which constitutes around 60 percent of the West Bank, and is under Israeli military rule.


Israel imposes restrictions on Palestinians who want to build on their lands, especially in Area C, and uses the pretext of a lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes.


Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Area A, B, and C.


