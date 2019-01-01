Israel detains 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 15 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across West Bank on pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians

Israeli forces have detained 15 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli army.
The Israeli military said in a Monday statement that the individuals had been arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terror activities", without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.
The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank -- including occupied East Jerusalem -- on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.
According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians -- including numerous women and children -- are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

