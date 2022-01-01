Israel greenlights use of drones to assassinate Palestinians in West Bank: Report
Israeli army chief authorizes use of armed drones against Palestinian gunmen
AA Thursday 15:36, 29 September 2022
File photo
#Israel
#Palestinian
#West Bank
File photo
The Israeli army has greenlighted the use of armed drones to carry out assassinations against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported on Thursday.
Army chief Aviv Kochavi gave his approval to use the armed drones for assassinations and "to carry out strikes should armed gunmen be identified as posing imminent threats to the troops," reported The Jerusalem Post.
"The order comes as Israeli security forces have encountered a significant rise in shooting attacks and massive gunfire during arrest raids, specifically in the northern West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus," the daily added.
Israeli public broadcaster KAN called the new instructions “an unprecedented escalation in the activity of the Israeli army.”
Kochavi said on Wednesday the Israeli army has evaluated the situation in the West Bank, adding that Israel will keep preparing for every scenario to ensure Israel's security.
On Wednesday, four Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli army fire during clashes in Jenin.
Israel greenlights use of drones to assassinate Palestinians in West Bank: Report
UK premier faces bruising interviews amid economic chaos
Queen Elizabeth II died of 'old age', death certificate shows
Deadly raid at refugee camp highlights need for Israel-Palestine talks: EU official
NATO bid makes Finland target for Russian ops, says Finnish intelligence
Russian conscripts not banned from leaving country, says State Duma head
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.