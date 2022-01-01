File photo
Israel and Lebanon will sign a US-brokered agreement on their maritime border demarcation on Thursday, US mediator Amos Hochstein.
“We’re going to have a deal,” Hochstein told CNN’s “Face the Nation” program. “We’re going to sign it hopefully this Thursday.”
According to Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, the signing ceremony is set to take place in the Lebanese town of Naqoura, with delegations from Israel and Lebanon signing the deal in separate rooms.
Once the agreement is inked, the two countries will send letters to the United Nations laying out the terms of the deal.
On Sunday, Israel’s High Court rejected petitions seeking annulment of the maritime deal with Lebanon, paving the way for the agreement to be approved.
There was no Lebanese confirmation of signing the deal on Thursday.
Lebanon and Israel have been locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometers (332 square miles) rich in gas and oil, according to maps sent by both countries to the UN in 2011.
Negotiations over the territory in the Mediterranean Sea, which contain part of the Karish gas field and Qana, a prospective gas field, have been ongoing since 2020.
Israel, Lebanon to sign maritime deal on Thursday
MÜSİAD’s young ambassadors contribute to Türkiye’s exports
New committee to promote adding Türkiye’s Nemrut Geopark to UNESCO network
Greece turns spiritual center of Muslim Turks on Rhodes island into music faculty
Pope discusses Ukraine, refugees with French and Greek Cypriot leaders
Türkiye, Hungary reaffirm importance of ensuring cease-fire in Ukraine war