Israel releases body of Palestinian teenager held for over two months
Haitham Mubarak was shot dead by Israeli army on Sept. 8
AA Saturday 10:47, 19 November 2022
Israeli authorities on Friday handed over the body of a Palestinian teenager to Palestinian authorities two months after he was shot dead by the Israeli army.
"The handover of Haitham Mubarak's body took place at the Israeli Karamilo checkpoint, east of Ramallah, in the center of the West Bank," said the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority in a statement.
A Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance, in the presence of representatives of the Palestinian Liaison, received the body, the statement added.
The funeral for the 17-year-old boy will be held on Sunday.
Mubarak, from the town of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, was shot dead on Sept. 8 by the Israeli army near a settlement street in Beiten, east of Ramallah.
*Ikram Imane Kouachi contributed to this report.
