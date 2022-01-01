Israel reopens Gaza crossing after closure
AA Sunday 15:40, 15 May 2022
File Photo
Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked
Reopening Erez crossing to allow 12,000 Palestinian workers to enter Israel for work
#Gaza
#Palestine
#Israel
File Photo
Israel reopened the Erez crossing with the Gaza Strip on Sunday after nearly two weeks of closure.
Keeping the crossing open “will be possible in accordance with situational assessments and the preservation of security stability,” Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians, known as COGAT, said in a statement.
The reopening of the terminal will allow around 12,000 Palestinian workers with permits to cross into Israel for work.
On May 3, Israel closed the Erez crossing along with other terminals amid growing tensions across the Palestinian territories over Israeli arrest campaigns in the West Bank and settler incursions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.
In March, the Israeli government said it would raise the number of work permits to Palestinians to 20,000, according to Israeli media.
Israel reopens Gaza crossing after closure
Hamas calls for ‘resisting’ Israeli settlement building
Turkey expects Finland, Sweden to adopt clear stance on terrorism before joining NATO
Ukraine claims 200 Russian aircraft, 1200 tanks destroyed since start of war
Saudi oil giant Aramco reports over 80% profit rise in first quarter
Large evacuation convoy leaves Ukraine’s Mariupol
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.