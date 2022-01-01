Israel to impose closure on Palestinian territories on election day

World
The Israeli army will impose a closure on the Palestinian territories on Tuesday as Israeli voters cast ballot in the country’s legislative election.


A military statement said all border crossings between Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will be closed during election day.


The 24-hour closure is set to begin at 00:01 a.m. local time and is expected to last until 11:59 p.m.


The Israeli army said the border crossings would reopen “subject to a situational assessment.”


Such closures are standard practice during Jewish holidays and election, in what the military says is a preventative measure. All entry permits obtained by Palestinian workers are suspended during the closure.


Tuesday’s legislative election will be the 5th in Israel in less than four years.


