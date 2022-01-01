Israel to impose closure on Palestinian territories on election day
All border crossings between Israel, West Bank, Gaza will be closed during election day
AA Monday 13:13, 31 October 2022
File photo
#Israel
#Palestinian
#election
File photo
The Israeli army will impose a closure on the Palestinian territories on Tuesday as Israeli voters cast ballot in the country’s legislative election.
A military statement said all border crossings between Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip will be closed during election day.
The 24-hour closure is set to begin at 00:01 a.m. local time and is expected to last until 11:59 p.m.
The Israeli army said the border crossings would reopen “subject to a situational assessment.”
Such closures are standard practice during Jewish holidays and election, in what the military says is a preventative measure. All entry permits obtained by Palestinian workers are suspended during the closure.
Tuesday’s legislative election will be the 5th in Israel in less than four years.
Israel to impose closure on Palestinian territories on election day
Ukrainians hide in bunkers as fighting rages in east
European leaders celebrate Lula’s victory in Brazil election
Erdogan condemns 'vile, treacherous' attack in Somalia
Ghana is in economic crisis, admits President Akufo-Addo
Warsaw, Seoul sign pact to build nuclear plant in Poland
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.