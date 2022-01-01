Israel to receive US draft on maritime border deal with Lebanon

File photo
Israel is expected to receive a US final draft for a maritime border deal with Lebanon within few days, according to Israeli media on Thursday.
Public broadcaster KAN said Israel’s security cabinet will convene next week to discuss the draft.
According to the channel, US mediator Amos Hochstein may meet with the chief of Israel’s National Security Council, Eyal Holta, in Washington to discuss the proposed deal with Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Israel will test the safety of the pipelines from the disputed Karish gas field next week.
Israeli media said the testing process will be conducted in connection with the advancement of the border negotiations between Tel Aviv and Beirut.
Lebanese group Hezbollah has repeatedly threatened to attack the Karish gas field if Israel started to operate it before reaching a deal with Lebanon.
Lebanon and Israel are locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both countries to the UN in 2011.
The area is rich in natural gas and oil. Starting in 2020, five sessions of indirect negotiations have been held on the issue under UN sponsorship and US mediation, with the latest round held in May 2021.
