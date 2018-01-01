Israel to turn to US government over Airbnb removal of settlement listings

Israel plans to consult with the U.S. government over a decision by home-renting company to remove listings in Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

Palestinians who want to establish an independent state in territory including the West Bank that Israel captured in a 1967 war welcomed the San Francisco-based firm's move, announced on Monday and taking effect in the coming days. Israel called it a "wretched capitulation" to boycotters.

"We will approach the U.S. government because 25 U.S. states have sanctions against American companies that boycott Israel," Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said on Israeli Army Radio.

Israeli police to indict interior minister for fraud Israeli police have recommended Interior Minister Aryeh Deri be charged with fraud and money laundering, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth on Tuesday.In a statement, police said it found sufficient evidence to indict the minister for fraud and breach of trust over his links with business people."The findings of the investigation are that there is an evidentiary basis against Deri that he committed fraud and breach of trust in connection with his conduct while serving as a minister," the statement said.Police said the investigation focused on money transfers to the interior minister, who is the leader of the ultraorthodox Shas party, linked to land sales.It recommended indicting Deri for fraud, breach of trust, perjury, tax evasion and money laundering.Police also suggested the indictment of Deri’s brother, Shlomo Deri, for tax offenses amounting to millions of shekels.“There's sufficient evidence to charge other suspects with money laundering and tax offenses,” police said.In 2000, Deri served 22 months in prison for fraud and bribery while serving as interior minister.After his release, he was elected as the leader of the Shas party in 2013.

"In this respect, there is no distinction between this part or that part of the State of Israel," he said, asserting that the West Bank, which Israel has never annexed, should also fall under the anti-boycott protection.

Palestine Legal, a Palestinian rights group that monitors U.S. anti-boycott legislation, said on its website that some of the laws enacted at U.S. state level apply both to Israel and "territories controlled by Israel", an allusion to areas such as the West Bank.

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat called Airbnb's decision an "initial positive step".

UN Mideast envoy urges Palestine factions to reconcile The UN's envoy for Middle East peace urged Palestinian factions Monday to immediately put aside their differences and reconcile following the latest episode of violence between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip."The latest outbreak of violence came just as the United Nations and its partners were intensifying efforts to alleviate Gaza’s deepening humanitarian and economic crises, and, critically, to provide space for ongoing Egyptian-led efforts to advance intra-Palestinian reconciliation," Nickolay Mladenov told the Security Council."This is essential to ending the occupation and resolving the wider political conflict," he added.Successive efforts to bring an end to the deep divide between Hamas and the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority have failed for more than a decade as Mladenov warned "the clock on intra-Palestinian reconciliation is ticking"."I urge all parties to not waste time and engage in earnest and achieve visible progress in the coming six months," he said. "If any side fails, every side fails."Relations soured between Hamas and Fatah following the former's victory in 2006's parliamentary elections. Palestinian infighting in the Gaza Strip a year later led to Fatah officials being ousted from the coastal enclave.Jewish Home party to stay in Israeli gov’tIsraeli coalition crisis eases, making early less likelyJournalists urge unified media strategy for PalestineIsrael rounds up 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli settlements in occupied territory are considered illegal by most world powers. Palestinians deem the settlements to be obstacles to their goal of establishing an independent state. Israel disputes this.

On its own website, Airbnb said "many in the global community have stated that companies should not be doing business here (in the occupied territories) because they believe companies should not profit on lands where people have been displaced".

Subsequently, it concluded it should remove the approximately 200 "listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that are at the core of the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians".

Israel PM confirms plan to demolish village in E. J’lem Khan al-Ahmar, an Arab village in East Jerusalem, will be demolished and its inhabitants evicted, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, according to local media reports.Netanyahu reportedly made the assertion at a Monday meeting of his right-wing Likud party, which leads Israel’s current coalition government.According to Israeli daily Haaretz, the prime minister did not give an exact date for the demolition, plans for which he suspended last month, drawing criticism from some members of his cabinet.In July, Israeli bulldozers destroyed several structures in Khan al-Ahmar, sparking clashes with local residents. Two months later, Israel’s Supreme Court ruled to demolish the village.Israel plans to evict some 10,000 Bedouin residents of what is known as the E1 Zone, which sits on 15 square kilometers (5.8 square miles) of land in East Jerusalem, to make way for a series of Jewish-only housing units linking Jerusalem to the Maale Adumim settlement.If implemented, the plan would effectively cut the West Bank in two, preempting the possibility of a territorially contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders.

Erdan said Airbnb "will have to explain why it is taking this discriminatory and racist line here in particular and not in other conflict zones in the world".

Erdan, pointman in Israel's campaign against the international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement that wants to isolate it over occupation of land Palestinians seek for a state, offered government legal advice to any hosts who want to sue Airbnb.

Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator, urged the U.N. Human Rights Council to release a database of companies "profiting from the Israeli colonial occupation".

Oded Revivi, mayor of the West Bank settlement of Efrat, said Airbnb had violated its own stated mission "to bring people together in as many places as possible around the world".

Israel's Tourism Ministry said it was looking at options, including new taxation, for restricting Airbnb activities throughout Israel.

Airbnb's move came on the eve of the publication of a report by Human Rights Watch on tourist rental listings in Israeli settlements. The New York-based group hailed Airbnb's "important recognition that such listings can’t square with its human rights responsibilities".

Airbnb is considering an IPO next year after announcing in February that it would not make a public debut this year.