|
World

Israeli army arrests 20 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli army frequently carries out arrests on pretext of searching for 'wanted' Palestinians

12:28 . 2/02/2023 Perşembe
AA
File photo

File photo

The Israeli army on Thursday arrested 20 Palestinians, including 15 from the Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate.

The occupation forces have arrested at least 20 Palestinians since Thursday morning, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said in a statement.


The club reported that "the arrests are spread over most of the governorates."


Among the detainees are 15 citizens from the Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate, including 10 from the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, it said.


There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the arrest.


The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank – including occupied East Jerusalem – on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.




#Israel
#Palestine
#West Bank
2 saat önce
default-profile-img
Israeli army arrests 20 Palestinians in West Bank
Greece, Italy face persisting drug shortages
Peshawar suicide bomber was in police uniform, say police
Australia likely to announce its future submarine plans in US next month
Iran blames Israel for Isfahan drone attack, threatens reprisal
Strange ice balls cover beach in Finland, astonishing onlookers
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.