Israeli army bombs Hamas site in Gaza

File photo
The Israeli army on Friday bombed a site belonging to the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, with no casualties reported.
Army spokesman Avichay Adraee stated: "The planes attacked an underground site belonging to the Hamas organization, which is used as a special complex for the development and manufacture of rocket-propelled grenades.”
"The attack was in response to the firing of rocket-propelled grenades towards Israel on Thursday evening," he added.
An Anadolu Agency correspondent reported that Israeli warplanes launched successive raids on a site of the Al-Qassam Brigades in the central Gaza Strip.
The bombing damaged several houses and caused power outages.
On Thursday evening, the Israeli army announced that its Iron Dome system had intercepted a missile fired from the Gaza Strip for the first time in nearly three months.
There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian factions in the strip.
The missile attack was said to be in response to the Israeli army's assassination earlier Thursday of Islamic Jihad activist Farouk Salameh in the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, according to official Israeli channel KAN.
