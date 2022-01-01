Israeli army demolishes four Palestinian homes in West Bank

File photo
The Israeli army demolished four Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to a local NGO and residents.
Three structures were razed in the town of Minya, southwest of Bethlehem, the Commission Against the Wall and Settlements NGO said in a statement.
Israeli bulldozers also demolished a fourth house in the town of Tarqumiya, west of Hebron, according to its owner.
“I have been residing in this house along with my wife and children for the past 10 years,” Ibrahim Jafara told Anadolu Agency.
“We have become homeless,” he lamented.
Israeli authorities cited lack of building permits for the demolitions.
The four homes are located in Area C, which constitutes about 60% of the West Bank.
According to UN estimates, Israeli forces demolished 734 Palestinian homes, including 131 structures in occupied East Jerusalem, since the start of this year.
Area C is currently home to 300,000 Palestinians, the vast majority of whom are Bedouins and herding communities who predominantly live in tents, caravans, and caves.
Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions -- Area A, B, and C.
Israel prevents Palestinians from carrying out construction projects in Area C, which falls under Israel’s administrative and security control.
