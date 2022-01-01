news
World
Israeli army kills Palestinian man near Jerusalem
Clashes erupted in town of Beit Duqqu, says Palestinian Health Authority
AA  Thursday 09:42, 03 November 2022
File photo

A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli army bullets in Jerusalem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Thursday.

The man was identified as Daoud Mahmoud Khalil Rayan, 42, the ministry said.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army after Israeli troops stormed the town of Beit Duqqu claiming to search a Palestinian's house who was accused of a car-ramming attack.

The army used live and metal bullets and tear gas canisters, according to witnesses.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority stated that "the occupation army shot Habas Abdel Hafeez Yousef Rayan, 54, from the town of Beit Duqqu, northwest of Ramallah.”

On Sunday, four Israelis were injured in a car-ramming attack near the city of Jericho.

