Israeli army kills Palestinian near Tulkarem city

1st Palestinian victim from Israeli fire at start of Muslim fasting month of Ramadan

15:20 - 23/03/2023 четверг
File photo
The Israeli army on Thursday killed a Palestinian man near Tulkarem city in the occupied West Bank, marking the first Palestinian victim from Israeli fire at the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.


In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry identified the Palestinian as Amir Abu Khadijeh, 25, who was shot during an Israeli raid on the village of Izbat Shoufa, north of Tulkarem city.


It added that Abu Khadijeh arrived at the hospital in Tulkarem city suffering from a bullet in his head and others around his body.


Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli force surrounded a building where Abu Khadijeh was in and killed him.


A statement by a Palestinian resistance group in Tulkarem city - Tulkarem Brigade - mourned Abu Khadijeh as one of the founders of the brigade.


Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.


Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fifteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

